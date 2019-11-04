J-K: Grenade attack in Srinagar market, 10 injured

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Ten people were injured in a grenade attack that occurred in a market in Srinagar on Monday.

The grenade attack took place in a market on Maulana Azad road of the city.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical care.

Following the attack, a large number of security personnel were deployed in the area.

More details are awaited.(ANI)