J-K: Grenade attack in Srinagar market, 10 injured

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Ten people were injured in a grenade attack that occurred in a market in Srinagar on Monday.
The grenade attack took place in a market on Maulana Azad road of the city.
The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical care.
Following the attack, a large number of security personnel were deployed in the area.
More details are awaited.(ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:08 IST
