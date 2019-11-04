J-K: Grenade attack in Srinagar market, 10 injured

10 injured in a grenade attack in a market on Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar.
ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:08 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Ten people were injured in a grenade attack that occurred in a market in Srinagar on Monday.
The grenade attack took place in a market on Maulana Azad road of the city.
The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical care.
Following the attack, a large number of security personnel were deployed in the area.
More details are awaited.(ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 15:16 IST

