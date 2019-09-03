A group from J-K meeting Union Ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday.
A group from J-K meeting Union Ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday.

J-K groups meet Shah, hail abrogation of Article 370

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met sarpanches from Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after the repeal of Article 370 and assured them that restrictions on communication will be lifted "as soon as possible" in the region and nobody's land will be taken to set up public facilities.
He also met representatives of fruit growers, agricultural markets and some members of local horticulture associations and representatives of the community of people displaced during partition and said the fight of the people of the state against terrorism was that of the country.
"Your fight is against terrorism, as is ours, hence we should ensure an atmosphere of peace in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest," he said.
He assured the representatives that nobody's land would be taken and government land would be used for establishing industries, hospitals and educational institutions.
All three delegations congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister for the "courageous step of abolishing article 370 and 35A", a Home Ministry release said.
The minister said that it was essential to change the atmosphere and bring the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the mainstream.
He clarified that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored as soon as the situation warrants, and asked the representatives to not believe any rumours.
This, he said, would not only create employment opportunities for the locals but also enhance tax revenues for the state, which in turn would be used for the welfare of the people.
During his meeting with sarpanches, Shah hailed them as the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and said that it would be their responsibility to ensure that benefits of various government schemes would reach the correct beneficiaries and an atmosphere of peace and prosperity is maintained.
He promised to begin recruitment for various government jobs at the earliest and said that the government would ensure merit-based recruitment of at least five aspirants from each village, the press note said.
"On the issue of mobile connectivity and restoration of communications, the Union Home Minister said that the issue would be expedited and that a solution would be found as quickly as possible," the release said.
The representatives of fruit growers expressed their concern regarding the possibility of unsold and wasted produce. Shah assured them that the government is in touch with concerned agencies to resolve the issue.
He noted that with the abrogation of Article 370, the benefits of various government schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana would reach all farmers of Jammu and Kashmir now.
Shah promised to begin the process of Block level elections as quickly as possible.
In his meeting with representatives of the displaced people who had initially registered in various stages of India but later settled in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah assured them that they are being considered for inclusion in the scheme under which displaced families registered in Jammu and Kashmir were given financial assistance. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:06 IST

Complaint registered against Digvijaya Singh for 'BJP taking...

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A complaint was lodged in Chandausi police station of Sambhal district on Tuesday against Congress leader Digvijay Singh in connection to his recent remarks accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal of taking money from Pakistan's Inter-servic

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:00 IST

Tourism Minister Patel holds series of meetings, discusses...

New Delhi (India), September 3 (ANI): With the promotion of tourism and culture on agenda, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Patel on Tuesday held a series of meetings with officials and various stakeholders and discussed development activities in Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:54 IST

DK Shivakumar arrested, Congress workers create ruckus outside ED office

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress workers on Tuesday gathered in large numbers outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office after the agency arrested Congress leader DK Shivakumar in an alleged money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:53 IST

S Jaipal Reddy was treasure house of wisdom and knowledge: Dr...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh described former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy as 'a treasure house of wisdom and knowledge' while delivering a speech at the 'Sansmaran Sabha' organised to pay tribute to the departed leader at Dr Ambedkar International Centre h

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:42 IST

UP: 2 new cases registered against Azam Khan in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Two new cases have been registered against SP leader Azam Khan and many others on several charges including for allegedly encroaching the land of two houses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:38 IST

No shortage of essential drugs, other medical products in Kashmir: DFCO

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO) on Tuesday said that there is a sufficient stock of essential drugs and other medical products in Kashmir region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:37 IST

I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance, vendetta: DK...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Tuesday congratulated the BJP after ED arrested him in an alleged money laundering case saying that he is a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:35 IST

'1,500 Hindu-Bengali locals excluded from NRC in Malaibari'

Malaibari (Assam) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Villagers of Assam's Malaibari region claimed that as many as 1,500 Hindu-Bengali residents of the village have been excluded from the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and now they have no money to move to the Foreigner Tribunals Court and chal

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:31 IST

Shivakumar's arrest yet another attempt by govt to distract...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Terming the arrest of DK Shivakumar as "high-handed tactics and vendetta politics", the Congress on Tuesday said it is yet another attempt by the government to distract the public from their failed policies and economic crisis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:26 IST

Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu apologises for his remark...

Bellary (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has apologised for his remark against Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case on late Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:24 IST

Ayodhya land dispute litigant attacked by woman

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, was allegedly attacked by woman, who threatened to kill him for being an obstacle in the case, here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:20 IST

C'garh: Cong fields Devti Karma against BJP's Ojasvi Mandavi for...

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday pitched Devti Karma against BJP's Ojasvi Mandavi for Assembly bypolls in Dantewada constituency.

Read More
iocl