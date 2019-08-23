Representative Image
Representative Image

J-K: GSTR-3B to furnish electronically through common portal before Sep 20

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:32 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The return form GSTR-3B for registered persons whose principal place of business is in Jammu and Kashmir should be furnished electronically through the common portal on or before September 20.
This was informed by the Department of Information and Public Relations in Jammu and Kashmir.
GSTR-3B is a simple return form introduced by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It is meant to capture details of outward and inward supplies.
GSTR-3B is mandatory for all those who have registered for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:52 IST

Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission summons Gadling, Dhawale

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission has summoned Surendra Gadling and Sudhir Dhawale to appear before it in Pune on September 6 and 7, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:57 IST

TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is copy of BJP's 'Chai Pe...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): BJP president of West Bengal unit, Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is copied from BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:54 IST

Hyderabad: Farmer's daughter to become IPS officer; will focus...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Richa Tomar, who is one of the IPS probationers and is going to pass out from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy on August 24, said that her top priority will be to focus on eliminating crime against women.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:44 IST

Advisor to J-K Guv reviews status of NRDWP, ongoing PHE schemes

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): KK Sharma, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Thursday called for sustained efforts to ensure timely completion of various ongoing water supply schemes especially those being undertaken under National Rural Water Development (N

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:36 IST

Sonia attacks BJP, says Rajiv Gandhi never used his power to put...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Attacking the Modi government a day after party leader P. Chidambaram was arrested by CBI in the INX Media case, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi never used his powers to create "an atmosphere of fear o

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:33 IST

Justice BP Das appointed as chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Justice Bimala Prasad Das, a former judge of Odisha High Court on Thursday appointed as chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:33 IST

LC Goyal gets 1-year extension as ITPO chairman

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday extended the tenure of LC Goyal as Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) for a period of one year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:32 IST

Sound system stops working in Delhi Assembly, Speaker scraps...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday directed the secretary to scrap the contract accorded to an agency for providing the sound system after it stopped working in the Assembly amidst discussion on the demolition of Ravidas temple.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:32 IST

Advisor to J-K Governor meets delegations, individuals to...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Farooq Khan on Thursday met delegations, individuals to discuss issues related to dumping of municipal waste in some areas and grievances of pharmacists.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:22 IST

IAF's admission test scheduled on Aug 24 postponed in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday postponed its AFCAT examination which was scheduled to be held on August 24 in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:07 IST

Government has zero tolerance for offences under Narcotics Act,...

Panaji (Goa), Aug 22 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government has "zero tolerance" towards offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at a meeting of Western Zonal Council which also focused on steps to prevent foreign nationals from entering Indian territo

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:45 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Thursday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

Read More
iocl