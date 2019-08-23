J-K: GSTR-3B to furnish electronically through common portal before Sep 20

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The return form GSTR-3B for registered persons whose principal place of business is in Jammu and Kashmir should be furnished electronically through the common portal on or before September 20.

This was informed by the Department of Information and Public Relations in Jammu and Kashmir.

GSTR-3B is a simple return form introduced by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It is meant to capture details of outward and inward supplies.

GSTR-3B is mandatory for all those who have registered for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) (ANI)

