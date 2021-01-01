J-K: Tourism department welcomes 2021 with musical, theatrical performances in Gulmarg

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): The tourism department in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg district welcomed the New Year with joyful celebrations and merry-making on Thursday with musical performances by several artists from across the Union Territory.

The new year brought with it several tourists and visitors, shining a ray of hope for the district's tourism industry after several months of stagnation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"2020 has been a challenging year for us. Gulmarg is jam-packed with tourists right now, so much so that many people are not getting lodging facilities," says RJ Rafiq who performed at a new year event in the district.

He further said that the arrival of tourists brought hope for the coming year.

"It was not just COVID-19 but even its impact on the economy was detrimental for the people. Many had no source of entertainment, adding to the gloom. Today people are welcoming the new year with happiness and we pray for blessings. I hope to see a fresh new start. The presence of this many tourists is a good sign and a ray of hope for the tourism industry,' he added.



Others also echoed Rafiq's sentiment, saying that they hoped to see financial recovery after the impacts of the pandemic.

"This coming year is special because this 2020 was especially stressful for us. People were crushed financially but we are glad that economic activities have started to recover in the last three months," said an attendant of the function.

Musical shows and stage plays were performed at the tourism department's event.

Nazeer Josh, a popular television actor who performed a short play at the event said, "This year was littered with unfortunate things like the COVID-19 pandemic, strikes and protests. I hope that the coming year will be more joyful for all of us." (ANI)