Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Gunshots were fired in Simna Colony in the outskirts of Kishtwar town on late Sunday night.
Two policemen have sustained injuries in the firing, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The area has been cordoned off.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Gunshots fired in Simna Colony of Kishtwar, 2 policemen injured
ANI | Updated: Dec 23, 2019 00:36 IST
