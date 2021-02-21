J-K: Gurez-Bandipora road to remain closed due to heavy snowfall in Gurez valley, Razdan top

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [ANI], February 20 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday informed that Gurez-Bandipora road will remain closed for traffic owing to heavy snowfall in Gurez valley and Razdan top.

"Gurez-Bandipora road will remain closed for traffic owing to heavy snowfall in Gurez valley and Razdan top. This road has been closed for the past few months," read a notice by the administration.

The Bandipora district administration on Friday airlifted about 95 stranded candidates from Gurez to Bandipora. They were supposed to appear in the upcoming recruitment examination to be held on February 28 for Class IV posts, the administration said.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir.

"A fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from today. Under its influence: Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and isolated to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh during next five days and over Uttarakhand on February 23-24," he tweeted.

"Isolated hailstorm also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir on Feb 21 and 22," the IMD said in another tweet. (ANI)

