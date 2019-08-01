Government Medical College was inaugurated in Baramulla by the Governor on Thursday. Photo/ANI
J-K Guv inaugurates Government Medical College in Baramulla

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 17:52 IST

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Thursday inaugurated the Government Medical College here.
After inaugurating the medical college, Malik told media that every leader who is a part of the state administration should primarily focus on underprivileged sections of the society.
"Every leader who runs any State should focus on the people's economic conditions," the governor said.
He also asserted that everything in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and people should not pay any heed to the rumours. (ANI)

