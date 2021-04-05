J-K heading towards era of development and prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday observed that Jammu and Kashmir is heading towards a new era of development and prosperity, said a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.



According to the statement, at a meeting with Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Amroha, Kunwar Danish Ali here at Raj Bhavan, the Lt Governor said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a wave of positive change with the government taking several reformative measures for socio-economic development, besides empowering the people of the union territory.

The MP discussed with the Lieutenant Governor about various issues of public importance. He also shared his views on the present development scenario of the UT, it added. (ANI)

