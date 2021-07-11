J-K health workers cross river to vaccinate people in remote areas

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): A team of health workers were seen crossing a knee-deep river to reach a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri to hold a COVID-19 vaccination drive.



Dr Iram Yasmin, In-charge, Tralla Health Centre shared a Video in which health workers were seen crossing a river to carry out door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in Rajouri district's Tralla village.

"We have received orders from higher authorities to vaccinate the people of the block by reaching them door to door," said Dr Yasmin in another video shared by her.

"It was very difficult but our health workers had successfully fulfilled their duties by crossing rivers, mountains, and many more obstacles. They reached to people to vaccine them," she added. (ANI)

