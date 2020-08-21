J-K High Court Bar Association Jammu meets Lt Governor, submits memorandum of demands

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Jammu on Friday met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of their concerning issues.

The delegation led by its President Abhinav Sharma submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to increasing the number of Judges in the Subordinate and Higher Judiciary; a sanctioning stipend to new entrants in the profession as done in other States/UTs; grant of special financial aid for developing infrastructure of two halls etc.

They also requested the Lt Governor for granting financial assistance for the financially distressed, young Advocates of Jammu on the lines of the financial relief earlier provided by the Government to the young Advocates of J&K whose livelihoods have been severely hit due to COVID pandemic.

Pertinently, the UT Government has earlier sanctioned an amount of Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to financially distressed, young Advocates of J&K in view of the COVID pandemic.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation that their projected issues would be examined and taken up on merit, within available resources. (ANI)

