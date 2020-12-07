J-K High Court initiative to bring justice to doorsteps of people in far-flung areas

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Sunday launched an initiative aimed at ensuring access to justice for all titled 'Insaf Ki Dastak.'

As per a statement from the High Court, the programme will attempt to bring justice to the doorsteps of people living in far-flung areas of the region.



Camp courts will be held by judicial officers, while paralegals and volunteers will assist people in drafting and filing petitions and provide other legal services.

"(The program) uses the pre-existent postal system in 11 districts to allow citizens to register their disputes through the local postal offices as well as Common Services Centres," the statement added.

