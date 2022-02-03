J-K: Himalayan black bears get special diet during winters

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 3 (ANI): Endangered Himalayan Black Bears are being given a special diet at Dachigam National Park's rehabilitation centre, as their hibernation period has begun in Jammu and Kashmir.

Wildlife saving our souls (SOS) organisation has been arranging a special diet for Himalayan black bears, especially in the winters season.



Due to the harsh winter in the Valley, it is very difficult for bears to get the proper food. This high-tech rehabilitation centre is a good home to them as they are being looked after and provided with food.

These bears are kept under the supervision of SOS in the rehabilitation centre. The wildlife organisation is taking care of these black bears and providing them proper food with high protein levels.



During summer due to the availability of all types of edible things, bears eat different fruits including barriers, apricots and other plants in large quantities but during winter it becomes very difficult for them to get the proper food quantity.

Speaking to ANI, Aaliya Mir, Project Manager SOS Organisation said "Especially in the winter season, we take care of these black bears and provide them food with high protein."



"For their die, we already prepared stock for them as they find difficulties in the winter season. We give them jaggery, chapati, milk, eggs, honey, dates and fruits in good quantity that maintains the body temperature of bears," she said.

Mohamad Yaseen, a Member of SOS said "feeding for these black bears is different in both seasons. In winter, we provide them jaggery, honey and apple because they need high protein in the winter season." (ANI)

