J-K hospital asks patients to report back after doctor treating them test positive for COVID-19

Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], April 23 (ANI): The authorities of GMC Hospital in Baramulla district on Wednesday asked the patients who had visited the hospital on April 13 and 14 and came in contact with a doctor to report to them after the doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

"The patients who visited district Hospital Baramulla on April 13-14 and were examined by the doctor who has tested positive for COVID-19 may report to hospital," CMO Associated Hospital GMC Baramulla said in a statement.

"Action to be taken against patients found hiding contact history with the doctor," it said. (ANI)