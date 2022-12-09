J-K: Houseboat festival organised on Dal Lake to attract tourists in winter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): In order to attract tourists to the Kashmir Valley during the winter season, a "Houseboat Festival" was organized on Dal Lake in Srinagar.

During the festival, the houseboats and shikaras were decorated and lit like a bride.

The Houseboat festival was organized by Kashmir Tourism Department.

During the festival, colourful cultural programs were organized in Shikaras and decorated houseboats in the middle of the cold winter in Kashmir, while photo booths based on the tourism and culture of Kashmir were also organized.



On this occasion, Haseeb Peer, Director of the Tourism Department of Kashmir, said that through the festival, tourists should be attracted towards Kashmir in winter.

He said that the department has taken many activities and programs in this regard.



"Most of the time during winter the number of tourists decreases, so these activities are being done to increase it," he said.



The people associated with tourism expressed their happiness on this festival and termed it as welcome.

They said that the arrival of tourists in the valley is less due to severe cold and this will also provide the people of the Valley with better employment.

"Decreasing number of tourists during winter also affects employment and such measures can help our employment," said people associated with tourism.

On this occasion, the tourists who came to visit the valley were bursting with happiness after seeing the colourful Dal Lake.

They said this beautiful view of Dal Lake is quite attractive and soothing.

"Seeing the colourful Dal gave me so much joy and peace. Everyone should visit Kashmir in winter," said a tourist. (ANI)

