J-K: Huge cache of ammunition recovered in joint operation in North Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 6 (ANI): The Indian Army in a joint operation with Jammu Kashmir Police recovered a huge cache of ammunition in the Haphruda forest in North Kupwara district, the Indian Army informed in a press release.

As per the release, based on reliable input, the Indian Army along with J-K police carried out an operation in the Haphruda forest in the North Kupwara district on Thursday morning.



The operation resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of ammunition including 720 rounds of 7.62 mm (most likely of Chinese origin), five rounds of RPGs, nine booster tubes of RPG and 10 x UBGL Grenades (most likely of Russian Origin)," the release stated.

The ammunition was concealed in two locations in the jungle area with adequate packaging, and some were also found in sealed packages.

The Amry and police personnel have also launched further operations to look for any more caches of ammunition or any hideout, the release added. (ANI)

