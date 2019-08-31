Passing out parade of the new recruits in Jammu-Kashmir Light Infantry on Saturday in Srinagar. Photo/ANI
J-K: Hundreds of youth join Indian Army

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:36 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): As many as 575 young boys from Jammu and Kashmir joined Indian Army's Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion on Saturday with an aim to fight for the nation.
During their passing out parade in Bana Singh Parade Ground of Jammu-Kashmir Light Infantry, the young soldiers inspired one and all as their impassioned voices echoed throughout the Valley.
Their passing out parade, depicting graduation of recruits and their transformation into young soldiers, was reviewed by Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar.
"The standard of the parade today was no less than the passing out parades we have in officer training academies," said Lieutenant General Kumar.
Emphasising on the importance of the regiment, Kumar said that the regiment was closely connected to Kashmir as it was primarily composed of the locals.
"On interaction with the parents of the soldiers, I can see that people have a passion to serve the nation," Kumar added.
Waseem Ahmed Mir, a resident of Srinagar was visibly elated on joining the Indian Army. "I'm very happy, my parents are feeling proud. We get to learn a lot in the Army, both physically & mentally. My father was in Army too, his uniform inspired me to join the forces," Mir said.
The event was attended by the parents and relatives of the young soldiers along with a number of civil and military dignitaries.
One of the parents seeing his son joining the army said, "I am very proud that my son will serve the nation. I had also retired from the army. Seeing today's parade reminded me of my own days in the army." (ANI)

iocl