Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): A hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been apprehended, said Shopian police on Thursday.



The police also recovered arms and ammunition including a 9 mm Pistol from his possession

The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up. (ANI)