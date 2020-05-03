J-K: IAF salutes COVID-19 warriors, starts flypast from Srinagar's Dal Lake

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3(ANI): The Indian Air Force conducted a fly-past over Dal Lake in Srinagar early on Sunday to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all other frontline COVID-19 warriors.

According to the IAF officials, two C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport took off from Srinagar on Sunday morning and will fly all the way to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

These planes would also be carrying medical supplies to be delivered at an airbase.

The armed forces will be organising multiple events like flypast by fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram, and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat.

The helicopters from IAF and Indian Navy shall be showering flower petals on the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

A number of choppers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out shower flower petals over the Police War Memorial and Delhi hospitals too. The aerial salute to corona warriors is planned over Delhi between 1000-1030 hrs.

"Fighter aircraft formations, comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will be flying over the Rajpath and will orbit over Delhi and will be visible to the residents from rooftops," said the statement.

This flying activity is combined along with the training activity of IAF and opportunity flight for transport aircraft and helicopters, which are involved in moving supplies related to the COVID-19 task.

"The list of hospitals include AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, and Army Hospital R&R," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, the Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) shall move ships in formations at sea at select locations while Army bands shall visit COVID hospitals and play tunes outside the hospitals in an expression of gratitude to the warriors.

The activities would be in honour of COVID-19 warriors including doctors, sanitation workers, media and policemen, who continue to serve the country amid COVID-19 crisis, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday. (ANI)