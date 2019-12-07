Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Security forces recovered and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
The bomb was found at Sopore-Kupwara highway, near Sagipora village in Baramulla, said police. (ANI)
J-K: IED recovered, defused by security forces in Baramulla
ANI | Updated: Dec 07, 2019 18:58 IST
