Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik adressing a gathering in Srinagar on occassion of 73rd Independence Day on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

J-K incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits: Satya Pal Malik

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:16 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits, said Governor Satya Pal Malik after hoisting the national flag at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar to mark the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day.
"Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits. The administration is committed towards their homecoming and rehabilitation in Kashmir. This is possible with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders including Valley people who share a social and cultural bond with the Kashmiri migrants," Malik said.
Congratulating Kashmiri people for cooperating with the administration during the Amarnath Yatra and concluding it in a peaceful manner, he said: "Over 3 lakh pilgrims paid a visit to the Holy cave. Hajj and Amarnath were organised in a manner which is an excellent example of the true essence of Kashmiriyat which is exemplary for its communal harmony."
The Governor asserted that 3,000 vacancies out of 6,000 in the public sector were established for Kashmiri migrant Pandits and these vacancies are soon to be filled. "The process for recruitment against the remaining 3000 posts out of 6000 created for Kashmiri migrants and the construction of transit accommodation for the employees serving in the Valley has been expedited," he said.
Malik informed that the foundation stone for new Kushak Bakula Rimpoche Airport terminal building at Leh has been laid and the process is underway to establish a full-fledged commercial airport at Kargil.
The process to establish the second tier of the Panchayats has been initiated for which the elections to the block development councils shall be held very soon, he said.
"I request all elected Panches and Sarpanches to come forward and participate in these elections. Both Block Development Councils and District Development Boards play a key role in ensuring the participation of people and development in their respective areas," he added.
Recalling government's "Back to Village" programme to address the problems of locals in the remote areas, he said: "Over 4,500 Gazetted Officers of the state visited the Panchayats and stayed there for two days. They interacted with the people to resolve their grievances.
Speaking about Ladakh, he said Ladakh's people demand has been fulfilled with the formation of a Union Territory of Ladakh.
"The formation of Ladakh as a new territory will enable the people of Ladakh to realise their aspirations despite the difficult terrain. My administration had created a separate Revenue and Administrative Division for 'Ladakh' comprising the districts of Leh and Kargil with a divisional commissioner and an inspector general of police. Around 495 posts were also sanctioned for staffing the various departments of this division," Malik said.
He said that a separate University has been established for Ladakh region for which a vice-chancellor has been appointed and now students do not have to move outside Ladakh for higher studies. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:17 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:08 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:03 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:02 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:53 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:35 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:27 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:14 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:12 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:04 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:01 IST

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:54 IST

