J-K: Independence Day celebrated in Kulgam, DC Showkat Ajaz Bhat hoists national flag

Kulgam (Jammu Kashmir) Aug 15 (ANI): 73rd Independence Day was celebrated in Kulgam on Thursday at district Police Lines where Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ajaz Bhat hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the march past.

"On the occasion, contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKP Ladies Police Group, ITBP, District police band and Home guard participated. Colourful cultural programmes were also presented which enthralled the audience," a statement said.

Addressing the gathering, DC Kulgam, Showkat Ajaz Bhat gave a historical background of the day and said that Independence Day is the most significant day in the history of the country as it was on this day that it achieved freedom on the day from British rule.

He highlighted the developmental scenario of the district where several projects are under execution. All these projects will be completed as per the fixed timeline, the Deputy Commissioner said adding that several completed projects have been dedicated to people.

Independence Day celebrations were also held at Sub-Division DH Pora where SDM Noorabad hoisted the national flag. Similar functions were organised at all tehsil headquarters of the district. (ANI)

