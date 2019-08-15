: Independence Day celebrations held at Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Photo/ANI
J-K: Independence Day celebrations held at Ganderbal

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:21 IST

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Independence Day celebrations took place with the unfurling of the national flag at the Stadium of College of Physical Education Gadoora here on Thursday.
According to a press note by Directorate of Information, Jammu and Kashmir, the celebrations were marked by the presence of Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan who unfurled the tri-colour and took salute to the march past presented by the contingents of JKP, BSF, CRPF, PTS Manigam and Home Guards.
Speaking about the efforts undertaken under the education sector, khan said the construction on Government College of Engineering and Technology Safapora at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore is underway.
Similarly, land for the construction of Architecture College is also identified and construction of all four blocks of Government Unani College Ganderbal is almost completed which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 32.5 crore, he said.
According to the note, the DG said, "To provide the best health care to the people, district hospital is already shifted to newly constructed building and all its units are functional. To make Ganderbal as model heath hub, construction work on several Health Centers is being expedited including PHC Ganderbal Safapora and MCCH Kangan."
Highlighting the achievements in state and centrally sponsored flagship programme, the DC said that district Ganderbal has done remarkable work in the implementation of schemes like PM-Kissan, Ayushman Bharat, and skill development program for girls and Solid Waste Management.
"It is the endeavor of the district administration to bring all-round development in the district and to generate new avenues of employment for which several projects are in execution with special emphasis on road connectivity, drinking water facility, agriculture and horticulture," the DC said.
He further said that administration is working assiduously to ensure that the public importance issues are resolved at the doorsteps and in this regard, weekly public outreach programme headed by DC along with a team of district officers are being held regularly.
The function concluded with the distribution of prizes among the parade contingents, the note said.
SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal, ADDC, Shafqat Iqbal, ADC, Showkat Ahmad, ACR, various other civil, police officers and officials from the district administration were present during the I-Day celebrations, the note added. (ANI)

