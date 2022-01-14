J-K: Indian Army carries out 'Khairiyat' Patrol for Veterans

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Indian Army carried out a 'Khairiyat' patrol in the remote village of Hajimula of T Chuntwari located very close to the Line of Control, said Colonel Emron Musavi, PRO Defence, Srinagar on Friday.





The patrol enquired about the well being of the villagers in the present high snow levels and extremely low temperatures. It went from house to house and reassured the villagers of all help and support whenever required.

The patrol facilitated 98-year-old Retired Naik Lasha Tantray of 9 JAK LI to mark the Veterans Day and expressed gratitude to him for his illustrious services to the nation and the Army, said the PRO. (ANI)

