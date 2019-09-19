Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Indian Army destroyed nine live mortar shells of 120mm found at different locations in the district on Wednesday.
The shells were found at Sandote, Basoni and Balakote villages in Mendhar sub-division of the district.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Indian Army destroys 9 live mortar shells in Poonch
ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:59 IST
