J-K: Indian Army establishes women empowerment centre in village along LoC in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): As a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav', the Indian Army established a women-empowerment">women empowerment centre in Bernate village along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The Army has taken the initiative to empower women in remote villages. The centre has tailoring and cutting schools to provide vocational training to girls. Around 30-40 girls have enrolled themselves at the empowerment centre for the classes so far.

Sariya Begum, a trainer at the centre, told ANI that more than 10 girls are skilled in tailoring who can train others too.

"Through this initiative, these girls are learning and want to be independent. I am grateful to the Army that they have paid attention to our village. There are more than 10 girls who are skilled and can train others. We all are grateful and are hoping the Indian army will continue to empower us," Begum said.

In this woman empowerment centre, the Indian army has provided 10 sewing machines besides other facilities. The main purpose of the centre is to provide employment opportunities to the women who hail from far-flung areas.



Wali Mohd Mir, a Sarpanch of Bernate Village hailed the initiative and said this will help women to become self-dependent.

"All the women in the village were jobless. Earlier, there was no facility for them but the initiative started by the Indian Army helped many girls to become skilled. If this work continues in every district and village, it will help in resolving the unemployment problem," Mir added.

Nusrat Jan, a trainee at the centre, expressed her happiness and said she doesn't feel bored at home now.

"We are thankful for the Army. It has been almost 20 days since the centre started the initiative."

Another trainee at the centre, Nasreen Bhat, thanked the Indian Army for undertaking the initiative that is helping to transform the future of the women in the Baramulla district.

"The Indian Army is doing a lot for us. We don't want to limit this work here only but will also do business online. I want to send a message to other girls as well, please come here and learn", she added. (ANI)

