Officials with the Pakistani national who was apprehended in the forward area of Balakot sector. Photo/ANI

J-K: Indian Army hands over apprehended Pak national to police

ANI | Updated: Mar 10, 2020 15:36 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): The Indian Army on Tuesday handed over a Pakistan national, who was apprehended in the forward area of Balakot sector, to the Mendhar police station here.
According to the officials, Fariyad Ali (20), a resident of Nakial Kotli in Pakistan was apprehended by Army soldiers in the forward area along the Line of Control in Balakot sector late Sunday night.
Fariyad Ali is being questioned, police said. (ANI)

