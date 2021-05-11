J-K: Indian Army, Kashmir Road Safety Foundation creating awareness on road safety, COVID-19 SOPs

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): Indian Army and a local group Kashmir Road Safety Foundation have started an initiative to create awareness among people regarding road safety as well as COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"We have started a campaigning at the National Highways with the help of the Indian Army to create awareness about the road safety measures along with COVID-19 SoPs," Chief of Kashmir Road Safety Foundation Nasir Ali Khan told ANI.

Khan highlighted that they have noticed that some commercial vehicles are carrying passengers more than their capacity, despite an order issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir in this regard.

Khan further said that commercial drivers are not following the regulations and their negligence may cause an increase in the COVID-19 infection.

"The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country badly. I would request RTO to form a team to check whether the commercial vehicles are following the regulations. Through this campaign, we are making people aware of the use of masks and the need for social distancing to curb the infections," Khan added.

Muhktar Ahmad, a volunteer of the Kashmir Road Safety Foundation, said, "We are making people aware of the use of seatbelts and masks and are requesting them to follow the road safety rules."

According to official data, there are 49,248 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)