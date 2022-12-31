J-K: Indian Army launches search op in Poonch sector against terrorists

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday launched a search operation along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector after they received inputs of terrorists hiding in the area, officials said.

"A search operation was launched at Ranghar Nallah along the LOC in the Poonch sector after inputs of the presence of terrorists was received," an official statement said.

Further details are awaited.



Earlier on Thursday, Indian Army officials noticed suspicious movement in the Poonch district.

The Army opened fire in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir after noticing suspicious movements, along the Line of Control (LoC), army sources informed.

As per the sources, the incident happened in the Poonch district at around 8 pm on Thursday, after the Army noticed some suspicious movements.

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

