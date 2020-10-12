J-K: Indian Army prevents spread of major fire in Kishtwar district

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): The timely actions of the Indian Army prevented the spread of a major forest fire that broke out in Horna village of Kishtwar district here on Monday.



"A major Forest fire had broken out in village Horna of district Kishtwar Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army responded immediately and reached the incident site with fire fighting equipment," said the official release issued by the Indian Army.

It said that the Indian Army along with District Civil Administration took timely action to stop the spread of fire and prevented loss to life and property.

"This prompt and humane response of Army was greatly appreciated by the local populace as well as the civil administration," the release added. (ANI)

