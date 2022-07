Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 (ANI): Indian Army on Sunday rescued a youth from Chenab River, said officials on Sunday.



The 24-year-old who was evacuated by the army is a resident of a Kundal village in Kishtwar.

He met with an accident while working in fields with a hand tractor, across the Chenab river. He severely injured both his legs.

He was later shifted to the Kishtwar District Hospital. (ANI)