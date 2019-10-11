J-K: Indian Army soldier killed in ceasefire violation in Nowshera

Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Naik Subhash Thapa was injured in the ceasefire and was rushed to command hospital Udhampur, where later he succumbed to injuries.

Thapa hails from Darjeeling in West Bengal and served the Indian Army for eight years.

More details awaited. (ANI)

