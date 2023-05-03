J-K: Indian Army thwarts infiltration bid in Kupwara; 2 terrorists killed

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): Indian Army on Tuesday thwarted an infiltrating bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara and eliminated two terrorists in an encounter, officials said.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar, the security personnel launched an operation based on inputs provided by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, who alerted that one of the terrorist launch pads is likely infiltrating from across the Line of Control (LOC) towards Machhal sector. "Troops were put on high alert on May 1," the PRO said in a statement.

"A well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid was put in place in the extremely difficult area. Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) Kupwara were also deployed along the possible routes of the infiltration. The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights," the statement read.



"And on Wednesday morning at around 8.30 am, the infiltrated terrorists were sighted by the troops. An intense firefight ensued resulting in the elimination of two terrorists," it read further.



"Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered along with two AK series rifles, magazines and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Further information is awaited.

However, the identity of terrorists and the affiliated terrorist groups is being ascertained. (ANI)

