J-K: Indian, Pakistan Army exchange heavy fire in Sunderbani sector

Sunderbani (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Indian and Pakistan Army on Monday engaged in heavy exchange of fire along the Line of Control">Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Pakistani side possibly tried to push infiltrators into India.

According to the Indian Army, a suspicious movement was observed by the Army along LoC in Laleali, Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir today.

As the suspicious movement was challenged by own troops, initially it was retaliated by fire and then a heavy explosion took place followed by heavy firing from Pakistan, it said.

Presently, the operation is on and heavy exchange of fire is taking place from both sides, the officials added.

More details of the incident are awaited.

Earlier in the day, An Army jawan who was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control">Line of Control in Gurez sector had succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday morning, Pakistan had also violated ceasefire along LoC at the Krishna Ghati sector in the Poonch district.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC began at 9:45 AM today. (ANI)

