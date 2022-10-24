J-K: Indian soldiers celebrate Diwali in Akhnoor sector by lighting oil lamps

Akhnoor [Jammu and Kashmir], October 24 (ANI): Indian Army soldiers once again celebrated Diwali while being on call of duty. Indian frontline soldiers, posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, celebrated the auspicious festival by lighting oil lamps.



The Army Jawan are celebrating the festival far from their homes.



The Jawans performed Lakshmi pooja, singing Lakshmi-Ganesh Arti and also burst crackers on the occasion.



An Army jawan said, "I want to tell the countrymen not to worry and celebrate the festival with full joy."

Col Iqbal Singh wishes a happy Diwali to all.



"I want to wish the countrymen a very happy Diwali and assure them that our soldiers are alert and are keeping a vigil on the border," Col Iqbal Singh said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

Narendra Modi also laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and paid tribute to the army personnel who lost their lives here in 1999.

PM Modi addressed jawans as his family and said it was a privilege for him to celebrate Diwali with them. He shared sweets with the jawans during his unannounced visit to Kargil.

The Prime Minister also participated in the 'Vande Mataram' singalong with Armed Forces members in Kargil.

In his address, PM Modi said Diwali means the "festival of end of terror" and that Kargil had made it possible.

"For me, all of you have been my family for years now. It is a privilege to spend Diwali with our brave jawans in Kargil," he said.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. Govatsa Dwadashi signifies the beginning of Diwali in Maharashtra one day earlier. The festivities begin on October 21. Drik Panchang predicts that Diwali's five days will start on October 22 and end on October 25.

According to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, Diwali is observed between the middle of October and November. According to Drik Panchang, here is a list of the five days of Deepavali. (ANI)