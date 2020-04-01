J-K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Jamgund area of LoC in Kupwara sector.

Army troops intercepted a group of five to six terrorists who tried to cross the fence in 'Teen Behak' in the Jumgund area at around 1 pm. The group later fired on the troops.

Later, additional troops were rushed to the area. All the exit points have been sealed. (ANI)

