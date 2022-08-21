हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

J-K: Intruder shot at, injured near LoC in Nowshera

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2022 14:40 IST


Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 21 (ANI): An intruder was shot at and got injured when he was trying to come near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Nowshera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, SSP Rajouri Mohd Aslam informed on Sunday.
More details are awaited in the case.
Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Budgam who were involved in a grenade attack that injured a civilian on August 15. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl