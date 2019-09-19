Representative Image
Representative Image

J-K: Investor Summit rescheduled to 2020

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:35 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Investor Summit has been rescheduled to 2020, informed the state government on Thursday.
The decision was taken after the State Administrative Council (SAC) reviewed preparations for J&K Investor Summit.
"State Administrative Council (SAC) reviewed preparations for Jammu and Kashmir Investor Summit. Summit has been rescheduled to 2020 to complete preparations for robust participation of investors. New dates to be finalized in consultation with Centre," the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the Central Government's Advisory Committee constituted under Section-85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act (2019), also met with J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik.
The three-day global investors' summit was announced by Jammu and Kashmir government in August.
Agriculture and horticulture, food processing, film industry, harvesting technology, tourism, IT, handloom and handicraft, healthcare and pharmaceuticals are the core sectors the summit will be focussing on. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:19 IST

U'khand Governor takes stock of dengue prevention measures of DMC

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday took stock of the actions being taken by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation to prevent dengue from spreading in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:18 IST

YSRCP victimising opposition, not governing state: TDP chief Naidu

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government of victimising the opposition leaders instead of ruling the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:17 IST

'BJP Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra likely to be finalised soon'

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are soon likely to finalise an electoral alliance for the ensuing Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:10 IST

CBI empowered to arrest Rajeev Kumar in Saradha scam case, rules court

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A court here on Thursday ruled the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is empowered to arrest former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Haryana approves Rs 4,000 pension for Mayor

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Haryana government has decided to give pension to Mayors of Municipal Corporations, Senior Deputy Mayors and Deputy Mayors and Chairmen of the Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:08 IST

West Bengal: Babul Supriyo gets Governor's help to exit from...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After being stuck for hours in Jadavpur University amid protests by students, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday was taken out from the campus by state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who had arrived at the scene after receiving complaints from the BJP law

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:00 IST

AAP criticizes BJP's promise to regularise illegal colonies; to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the latter's recent announcement that illegal colonies in Delhi will be regularized within six months.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:59 IST

DRDO successfully flight tests Air-to-Air Missile Astra from Su-30 MKI

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight tested the Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) 'Astra' from Su-30 MKI platform off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:58 IST

NHAI identifies 950 km road stretches for construction through PPP

New Delhi[India], September 19 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified various stretches on a pan-India basis which will be constructed through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) on Built Operate Transfer (toll) mode.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:54 IST

Cong appoints 5 election inchrages for Maharashtra Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Ahead of the state assembly polls, All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday approved the appointment of five election in-charges for different regions of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:48 IST

Banks not to declare stressed MSMEs as NPAs as till March 31...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said banks have been told that no stressed-asset MSME should be declared a non-performing asset (NPA) till March 31 next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:47 IST

BJP against changing WB's name, will never let this happen:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri on Thursday rubbished the demand of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to change the name of West Bengal to Bangla.

Read More
iocl