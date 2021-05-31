J-K issues fresh Covid curbs, educational institutions to remain closed till June 15

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued fresh COVID-related restrictions, with some relaxations in the Union Territory (UT) to be implemented from tomorrow until further orders.

The administration issued a set of guidelines, which stated that salons, barber shops and liquor shops have been permitted to open on three days of the week except for the weekend, that is Saturday and Sunday.

Restaurants have been permitted to operate on all day except the weekend for home delivery of orders. Stand-alone shops of all types and outdoor shopping complexes have also been given permission to open on an alternate day basis. However, indoor shopping malls have been permitted to open only 25 per cent of the total shops.

Canteens and eateries at bus stands, railways stations and airports can remain open all day, as per the new guidelines.

All sports persons have been allowed to resume their training on open grounds.

Meanwhile, gyms, spas, swimming pools, cinemas, bars will remain closed until further orders.

All schools and coaching centres will remain closed till June 15 this year. All universities and colleges will also remain closed till June 15 except for courses that require physical presence.



Outdoors bazaars and 'outdoor shopping complexes are also permitted to open on an alternate day basis or a rotation system (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by concerned DCs.

The ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings functions shall be 20 in case of funerals and 25 for all other kinds of social religious gatherings, whether indoors or at outdoors venues.



The existing guidelines and SOPs in place for compulsory testing of all incoming passengers travelers to Jammu and Kashmir shall be strictly enforced.



Moreover, everyone will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigent test as prescribed by the protocol in use and may be subjected to quarantine if necessary as per protocol in use.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has 39,255 active Covid-19 cases. (ANI)

