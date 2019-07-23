Visuals of ITBP troops deployed in security of Amarnath Yatra.
J-K: ITBP heightens security in Ganderbal for Amarnath Yatra

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:40 IST

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Security has been tightened on routes leading to the highway in Ganderbal, amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Tuesday carried out safety checks on the route to ensure the security of pilgrims.
Continuing to lend a helping hand to Amarnath pilgrims, ITBP personnel also administered oxygen to yatris near Baltal high altitude points.
Over 161 Amarnath pilgrims who were feeling breathless at a high altitude were administered oxygen by the security force, ITBP said.
A total of 2,85,381 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave during the first 22 days of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
"Today, on the 22nd day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 13,377 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave and cumulatively since the beginning of the pilgrimage on July one, 2,85,381 Yatris had darshan at the Holy Cave," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement on Monday.
The 46-day-long yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.
Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

