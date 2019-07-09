J-K: ITBP personnel administer oxygen to Amarnath pilgrims in Baltal

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): Continuing to extend a helping hand to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) administered oxygen to devotees and shielded them from shooting stones.

Eighty-one Amarnath Yatra pilgrims who were feeling breathless at a high altitude on the Baltal route were administered oxygen by the security force.

ITBP is trying to provide all the possible aid to the pilgrims during their pilgrimage, to make their travel more convenient and safe. Impressed by the services provided, pilgrims were seen saluting and cheering for the personnel.

In another attempt to help the devotees, ITBP troops made a human shield to protect them from getting injured by the stones falling from a mountain in Baltal, today.



Total 1967 pilgrims moved from Jammu through Baltal axis and 4051 pilgrims moved from Jammu through Pahalgam axis, in the up convoy, today. In the down convoy, total 3503 pilgrims moved from Baltal through Baltal axis & 597 pilgrims moved from Pahalgam through Pahalgam axis.

Braving all odds, ITBP personnel administered oxygen to over 50 pilgrims who were feeling breathless at 12,000 feet during the Amarnath Yatra on Sunday.

The 46-day-long yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

