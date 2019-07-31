J-K: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides in Udhampur district

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The vehicular traffic between Jammu and Srinagar was suspended on Wednesday due to landslides at Moud in Udhampur.

According to Traffic Police sources, the intermittent shooting stones and rain has been hindering the debris clearance operation at these sites.

"The 300-km long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to landslide and falling of stones from hilltops in Moud area of Udhampur district due to continuous heavy rainfall," LK Taneja, DSP Traffic, Udhampur said.

"Shri Amarnath Yatra has been suspended as well. Traffic has been suspended on the highway due to falling of rocks and landslide. The men and machines have been pressed into service to clear the landslides but the highway is still closed," he added. (ANI)

