J-K: Jawan, 2 Pak soldiers killed in ceasefire violation

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:22 IST

Unnao rape victim's letter to CJI Gogoi seeking action surfaces

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): More than two weeks before she was seriously injured in an accident on July 28, the Unnao rape victim had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking action against those "who are making threats" to her and her family.