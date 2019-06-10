Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): A Jawan of the 4 Grenadiers was on Monday killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Jawan was critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to his injuries.
The Indian Army retaliated effectively. (ANI)
J-K: Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:33 IST
