New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army have been killed on Monday during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources.
J-K: JCO, 4 soldiers lost their lives during counter-terrorist operation in Pir Panjal ranges
ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2021 13:06 IST
