J-K: Jehangir Chowk Rambagh flyover opens for public in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): In the course of easing the restriction imposed in the wake of abrogation of its special status, Jammu and Kashmir government opened the last half, Jehangir Chowk access ramp of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover.

The ramp which was thrown open to the public on August 17 will enable commuters coming from Rambagh to use the flyover till the Jehangir Chowk.

Following the opening of this access ramp, the remaining flyover stretch of 1.4 kilometres between Alochi Bagh and Jehangir Chowk has now become operational. This is expected to reduce the travel time for the commuters from 15 minutes to 1 minute. It is also expected to prove as a major traffic decongestant on the graded road underneath this stretch.

"The opening of this last access ramp of the flyover to the public was delayed because of the prevailing situation in the district. It is notable that the district administration has been at the forefront of efforts to speed up the construction of the flyover project. Increased efforts saw some 60 slabs being laid within three months which is unprecedented as far as the construction of this flyover project is concerned," said, Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

The 2.4-kilometre flyover with six access ramps - including at Jehangir Chowk, Gogji Bagh, Alochi Bagh, Rambagh, Natipora and Barzulla - is said to reduce travel time between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh from about 45 minutes to about 2.5 minutes. (ANI)

