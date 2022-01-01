J-K: JeM terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter identified as last surviving terrorist involved in 2019 Pulwama terror attack

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on December 31 last year has been identified as Samir Dar, who was also involved in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday.

IGP Kashmir informed that Samir Dar was the last surviving terrorist involved in Pulwama terror attack.

"The picture of one of the killed terrorists in Anantnag Encounter on December 30 matches with JeM top commander Samir Dar, who was the last surviving terrorist involved in Lethpora, Pulwama Terror Attack. We are going for DNA sample matching," Kashmir Zone Police quoted IGP Kashmir.



Earlier on Wednesday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"Anantnag Encounter Update: Killed terrorists identified as 02 local categorised terrorists and a Pakistani terrorist, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. They were involved in several terror crimes and civilian atrocities," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

On February 14, 2019, a terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel. The suicide bomber, identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad's Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy at Lethapora in the Pulwama district.

"Ever since he had been responsible to train people in making IEDs and deploying IEDs against security forces. He has also been responsible to recruit young locals by brainwashing them, carrying out selective identification, and radicalizing them, and giving them weapons," General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey said on Saturday. (ANI)

