J-K: JeM terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): A member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit was killed in an encounter in the Kapren area of the Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday, said police.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the terrorist has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, who was allegedly active in the Kulgam-Shopian area.

He further said that the search operations are underway.

"One FT of JeM terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @ Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting ADGP Kashmir.

The encounter started at around 6:30 am in the morning,



"Encounter has started at Kapren area of Shopian. Police and Army are on the job," the police tweeted at around 6.30 am.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation along with the Indian Army busted a terror funding and recruitment module running in North Kashmir's Kupwara district and arrested six terrorists.

On Wednesday, Kupwara Police conducted a joint operation along with Army's 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 47 RR and busted a terror funding and recruitment module in the Kupwara district and arrested six people.

This was an attempt to revive militancy in North Kashmir. The module was being coordinated by Pakistan-based handlers to aid the operations of 'Tehreek-e-ul Mujahideen Jammu and Kashmir' (TuMJK) in North Kashmir," SSP Kupwara Yugal Minhas said.

Acting on a tip-off regarding an individual namely Bilal Ahmed Dar hailing from the Cheerkote area of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Kupwara police to nab the individual from the general area Nutnussa and Lolab localities of Kupwara.

A case has been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against all the individuals in Police Station Kupwara and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

