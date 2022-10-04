J-K joint director education issues notice to education officers for inspection of academic activities

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 3 (ANI): The joint director of education, Jammu and Kashmir, issued a notice on Monday to Chief Education Officers to activate their Zonal Education Officers to be prepared with specific information for inspection of academic activities in Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal districts.

The objective is to streamline the academic atmosphere and working conditions of all educational institutions in the Union Territory.



Chief Education Officers have been requested to activate their Zonal Education Officers of 25 Zones (Srinagar-08, Budgam,- 13, Ganderbal- 4) and pass on these instructions immediately to all the educational institutions of their respective jurisdictions asking them to be fully geared up/equipped/prepared with the specific information, read the official notice.

According to the notice the chief education officers have been advised to activate their HoDs of all education institutions and infuse blood and flesh into the frame of the education department and make it vibrant, prompt effective and make the presence of zonal education officers felt in their respective areas of Jurisdiction with all corrective measure needed to be adopted to restore the pristine glory of education department, as a guarantor of peace, prosperity and development.

The institutions have been advised to be prepared with information pertaining to administrative inspections for supervision of the school, coverage of syllabus as on date, facilities of toilets/drinking water available, classroom arrangements, availability of teaching staff, facilities of computer labs/ Atal tinkering labs, health and hygiene/pollution / first aid availability, biometric attendance of teaching /non-teaching staff, playground facilities / sports activities. (ANI)

