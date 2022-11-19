J-K journalist threat: Massive search op underway at 10 locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 19 (ANI): In the backdrop of recent threats to Kashmir-based journalists, the police have started a search at 10 locations in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam, informed the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.



"Massive searches in connection with #investigation of case related to recent #threat to journalists started by Police at 10 locations in #Srinagar, #Anantnag and #Kulgam. Details shall be followed," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

An intelligence report noted that LeT terrorist Mukthar Baba, who now operates from Turkey, is the mastermind behind putting out a hit list accusing scribes from the Union Territory of being informers for security forces.

According to police, a First Information Report (FIR) under the anti-terrorist law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered and investigations have been launched after the emergence of the "hit-list". (ANI)

