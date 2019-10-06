J-K judicial academy conducts workshop for Session Judges serving in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir State Judicial Academy (JKSJA) on Sunday organised a workshop for the Session Judges serving in Kashmir on the theme 'Trial of Special Offences under Ranbir Penal Code: Special Procedural requirements'.

The participants discussed the special procedural requirements in respect of such offences for enquiry, investigation, remand, bail and trial. They also discussed the specific requirement of filing of complaints by the designated government officers in certain offences.

The Judges stressed on the nature and special features of various offences under RPC, categorised as special offences in view of specific procedural requirements or designation of Special Courts and Special Judges for the trial of such offences.

During the interactive session, the emphasis was laid on following the special procedure required to deal with sexual offences and other serious offences like acid attacks. It was also discussed that as per the procedural requirements the cases pertaining to sexual offences must be disposed of in a time-bound manner and during the trial of such cases, the utmost care has to be taken to keep the identity of the victim secret and is examined in a conducive atmosphere keeping in view of vulnerability of witnesses.

During the discussion, issues pertaining to repealing of the State Code of Criminal Procedure and extension of Central Code of Criminal Procedure were also highlighted.

The effect of Central Laws on the pending proceedings pertaining to special offences was also discussed. The Judicial Officers made their presentations on the provisions of law and the case precedents from the Superior Courts. (ANI)

